Warming back in the 80s for the rest of the workweek

It gets a little chilly this evening and tonight, but not as cold as recent nights. Omaha will likely drop into the upper 40s, and fewer neighborhoods in western Iowa will drop into the 30s compared to recent mornings.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny as we keep warming up, but the humidity stays low. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be the hottest days of the week with highs in the upper 80s. This would put us nearly 20 degrees above average in Omaha, and near record highs, once again! Both Thursday and Friday have a record high of 91.

A cold front will arrive Friday night, sending in cooler weather for the weekend. However, the cold front won't kick off any rain or storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will be even cooler, with breezy winds and highs in the upper 60s with a lot of sunshine.

We could start out the week with patchy, widespread frost on Monday morning. Temperatures will be down in the mid 30s in Omaha to begin the day, and we may only warm into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 49

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 85

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 87

