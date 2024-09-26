Warming back in the 80s this weekend

Thanks to the low humidity outside, the cool, comfy evening and mornings continue. However, the afternoons are getting a little warmer heading into the weekend.

Friday will start in the low 50s in Omaha, but a lot of neighborhoods outside of Omaha will drop down into the 40s. We get more sunshine on Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.

The weekend keeps looking warmer and warmer, and we've bumped up highs into the mid 80s now for Saturday and Sunday. Both days will be mostly sunny with low humidity.

We stay mostly sunny with mid 80s on Monday, but a cold front will cool us down into the 70s for Tuesday. We need the rain, but it doesn't look like this cold front will bring us any.

The sunny, dry weather will continue into next Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfy

Low: 52

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 84

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 85

