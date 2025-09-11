Warming back in the 90s for first time in three weeks

It stays fairly warm overnight, only cooling off to about 70 for Friday morning. Neighborhoods outside of the city will likely drop into the 60s.

Friday will be hot and breezy with low 90s in Omaha. While hotter, there will be a few more clouds mixed in with the sun. Friday night football games will start in the upper 80s and cool off into the low 80s for the 4th quarter.

It stays hot and breezy Saturday with low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. In Lincoln, the Huskers will 11:00 AM kick off will be in the low 80s, but it will be closer to 90 by the end of the game.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, helping to keep the heat under a little more under control. Highs will be in the upper 80s. The day starts dry, but scattered showers and storms will become more common into the evening and night.

Most of us will be dry Monday, although there could be a couple leftover spotty showers around. We will be in the upper 80s with more sunshine.

Tuesday will be in the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. A number of our neighborhoods will be dry, but there will likely be some hit and miss rain across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Scattered rain and storms look a little more likely Wednesday, helping to drop us into the low 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Warm

Low: 70

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 92

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 93

