Warming Back Up

We start to warm back up Tuesday, even with mostly cloudy skies. The best chance to see some sunshine will later in the afternoon as we warm into the mid 80s. An isolated shower is possible by the evening commute, but hit and miss storms will be more common tonight and into the overnight hours.

We are dry by the Wednesday morning commute, cooling off into the upper 60s as skies begin to clear.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s, which is average for late July. Wednesday night likely brings a few more spotty showers and storms to dodge, but less than half of us see the rain.

The sunshine is back in full force Thursday, but thanks to another weak cold front, we dip back down into the low 80s with low humidity.

With the lower humidity, we're able to cool off into the upper 50s Friday morning in Omaha. Cities farther east and north will drop into the low and mid 50s! The afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s again.

We slowly start to warm back up over the weekend. Saturday will be in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday brings a few clouds mixing in with the sun with highs back to average, in the upper 80s. There's a small chance for rain late Sunday.

The low 90s are back Monday, and those 90s will be very common throughout the next week.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 86

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Storms

Low: 67

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms Late

High: 88

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 83

