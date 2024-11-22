Warming back up a little heading into the weekend

It will still be breezy early tonight, but then the wind will lighten up overnight and into Friday morning. We will drop into the mid 20s to start Friday.

The wind finally stays lighter Friday afternoon, and we get a little warmer. Highs will be in the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday is looking a little more comfortable for Nebraska's last home game of the season. It will be mostly sunny with low 50s in Omaha and Lincoln.

We stay in the low 50s Sunday with a few clouds mixing in with the sunshine.

Colder air quickly starts to blow in early in the next workweek. Monday will be breezy with highs in the upper 30s. We also lose most of the sunshine to widespread clouds. Those clouds could spit out a few raindrops or snowflakes during the day.

We'll keep that small chance of something falling from the sky Tuesday and Wednesday with upper 30s and mostly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy Early

Low: 24

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lighter Wind

High: 44

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 51

