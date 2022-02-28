Warming continues into the workweek.

Monday brings partly cloudy skies in the first half of the day, but more sunshine in the second half. Temperatures will be more than 20 degrees above average. Omaha will top out in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be warmer than Monday with high 60s and even some low 70s out there with plenty of sunshine.

We add in a few more clouds with our sunshine Wednesday and Thursday, but we stay well above average, in the high 60s to mid 50s.

The end of the work week and the start of the weekend brings us our next chance of seeing some rain showers. As of now, the timing of that event is beginning late Friday evening and lasting into Saturday.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 67

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 33

TUESDAY

Mainly Sunny

Warm

High: 71

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 71

