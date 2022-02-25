Warming For The Weekend

Friday brings a lot more sunshine in the afternoon, warming us up a more. Highs will be in the mid 20s.

The weekend looks mostly sunny with temperatures climbing back above average. Saturday will be a little breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Sunday will be even better with low to mid 50s!

Monday brings mostly sunny skies and temperatures about 15 degrees above average. Omaha will top out in the upper 50s.

This will set the tone for the rest of the week with high temperatures expected to get back into the 50s each day.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 26

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 12

SATURDAY

Mainly Sunny

Breezy

High: 46

SUNDAY

Mainly Sunny

Above Average

High: 52

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

