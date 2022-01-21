Warming More Into The Weekend

Friday will be breezy, but the southerly wind will start to push the frigid weather back to the north. This will get us into the upper 20s. Skies will be mostly sunny until some clouds move in late in the afternoon.

Scattered snow showers try to move in from the northwest Friday night. Most of us won't see any snow, and the snow that makes it into the area will be very light with no accumulation.

The wind lightens up again for the weekend, and we continue to slowly warm back up. Saturday will be mostly sunny and in the mid 30s, which is average for January. We then climb into the upper 30s for Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

We keep warming up early next week, making for a nice Monday. It will be partly cloudy with low 40s.

Then a cold front drops in. Winds will crank up Tuesday blowing in another batch of cold weather. Highs will be in the teens Tuesday.

FRIDAY

Late-Day Clouds

Breezy

High: 28

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated P.M. Flurries

Low: 23

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

A Bit Warmer

High: 36

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 38

