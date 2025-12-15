Warming to near 50 Tuesday & Wednesday

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Near 50 on Tuesday

Small chance at rain on Wednesday night

50-60mph winds possible Thursday

FORECAST:

Monday night will be mostly clear with just a few clouds passing by. We start Tuesday in the mid 20s.

Tuesday will be even warmer with mostly sunny skies and highs near 50.

We are back to near 50 on Wednesday, but there will be a few extra clouds during the day, and the wind will become breezy at times, too.

A cold front will move into the region late Wednesday evening, bringing a few spotty rain showers overnight. The rain is not for everyone, as some neighborhoods will remain dry overnight.

Thursday will be very windy and cooler in the wake of the cold front. Winds could become as gusty as 60 mph, which may lead to power outages and tree damage. It will be a mostly sunny day, near 40. AS winds begin to settle down Thursday night, temperatures will dip in the 10s for Friday morning.

Friday is less blustery, and the afternoon is a little warmer with a mix of clouds and sun, and highs in the mid 40s.

By the weekend, there is another very small chance at rain/snow on Saturday, but as of now it looks like there will be a lot of dry air around the region to keep Omaha rain/snow-free. Saturday will be in the mid 40s under cloudy skies, dropping in the low 40s with sunshine on Sunday.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as frigid

High: 26

Wind: SE 10-15

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Above Average

High: 50

Wind: S 10-15

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

