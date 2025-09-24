Warming up above normal to close out the week

We stay mostly clear overnight and cool off into the mid 50s for Thursday morning. There may be some areas of patchy fog, too.

Thursday afternoon will be mostly sunny and warmer with low 80s, pushing us a touch above average.

The wind picks up a little bit on Friday, but it's mostly a repeat of Thursday with low to mid 80s and sunshine.

We'll be slightly cooler on Saturday, with low 80s and sunshine, followed by mid 80s on Sunday.

The weather remains fairly quiet, and warmer than average for the start of next week with mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

Some extra cloud cover will begin to move in Wednesday with mid 80s, and we may see a chance at rain by the end of next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 85

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 81

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 84

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

