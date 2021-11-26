Warming up again

Happy Thanksgiving! It was a cold one and it'll stay cold through the evening and tonight. Temperatures hit the coldest around midnight, in the 20s and upper teens, before a warm front starts to arrive. Thanks to the warm front, winds will swing around to be from the south and bring in some warmer air to warm us into the mid 20s by around 6 am Friday. So, you'll still need to bundle up if you're heading out early to do some shopping.

Friday afternoon will be warm with a few clouds around and highs returning to the upper 50s and low 60s in eastern Nebraska while being just a few degrees cooler in the western Iowa, in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

We stay in the mid to upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. A cold front will move through the area bringing a return of the north winds gusting up to 35 mph. This brings in some cooler air for Sunday and highs drop into the upper 40s.

We warm up much more on Monday with highs in the low 60s before falling into the mid 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday with a jump back to 60 on Thursday.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 25

FRIDAY

A Few Clouds

Warmer

High: 58

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 57

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 49

