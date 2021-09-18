Warming Up For The Weekend

The sunshine returns for Saturday afternoon, warming us into the mid 80s. Sunday will be breezy and mostly sunny with highs back into the low 90s.

Monday's cold front is speeding up, so we have dropped the forecast to the high 70s for the afternoon. Our high temperature of the day is very dependent on the timing of the cold front and if we get enough sunshine throughout the day to warm up into the high 70s. The cold front will also bring a number of showers and storms for the day. These should be out of the region by Tuesday morning.

We then get to enjoy a longer stretch of fall-like weather... a lot of sunshine, low humidity, and low heat. Highs will be in the low 70s Tuesday. We could even dip into the 40s for Wednesday morning.

Fall arrives Wednesday afternoon, and it will feel like it, with highs in the low 70s again.

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 86

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 69

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Muggy

High: 90

MONDAY

Chance of Rain/Storms

Cooler

Windy

High: 79

