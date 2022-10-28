Warming Up In Time For Halloween

The sunshine returns Friday, kicking off an extended stretch of dry and warming weather through the holiday weekend. Friday will be in the mid 60s, which is a little bit above average for late October.

The weekend looks comfortable as we stay within the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies! You will need a jacket over the Halloween costume for any weekend evening events though, as we cool quickly into the upper 30s after sunset.

Our Halloween forecast looks like more of a treat than a trick with mostly sunny skies and highs possibly reaching into the 70° range!

We keep warming up into the middle of the week with highs in the mid 70s Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday also look great. Highs in the lower 70s with a lot of sunshine.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 64

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear Skies

Chilly Again

Low: 37

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 66

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mild

High: 66

