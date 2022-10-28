Watch Now
Warming Up In Time For Halloween

70s for some next week
A foggy start for some.
Posted at 5:01 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 06:01:19-04

The sunshine returns Friday, kicking off an extended stretch of dry and warming weather through the holiday weekend. Friday will be in the mid 60s, which is a little bit above average for late October.

The weekend looks comfortable as we stay within the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies! You will need a jacket over the Halloween costume for any weekend evening events though, as we cool quickly into the upper 30s after sunset.

Our Halloween forecast looks like more of a treat than a trick with mostly sunny skies and highs possibly reaching into the 70° range!

We keep warming up into the middle of the week with highs in the mid 70s Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday also look great. Highs in the lower 70s with a lot of sunshine.

FRIDAY
Mostly Sunny
Above Average
High: 64

FRIDAY NIGHT
Clear Skies
Chilly Again
Low: 37

SATURDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warmer
High: 66

SUNDAY
Partly Cloudy
Mild
High: 66

