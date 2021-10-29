Warming Up into the Weekend

We have a few morning clouds in Omaha and cities to the east, but skies clear this morning, giving way to a mostly sunny afternoon. This will get us a little warmer, pushing us into the upper 50s, which is average for late October. The wind will slowly lighten up during the afternoon, but we stay breezy most of the day.

With lighter winds and mostly clear skies overnight, we get a little colder than recent mornings. We start Saturday off in the mid 30s, making frost possible.

Saturday still looks like the best day in the extended forecast with light winds, mostly sunny skies, and highs in the mid 60s.

Colder air then moves in with a few more clouds on Halloween. Highs will be near 50, and it will be a little breezy as the cooler air blows in. Sunday night and into Monday morning, we may have to doge a spotty shower or a few flakes of snow.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and cooler, with highs in the mid 40s.

Omaha still looks to dip below freezing for the first time this season Tuesday morning.

Then we stay chilly, even for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid 40s through the middle of the workweek. Mornings will continue to drop below freezing, possibly even into the 20s Thursday morning.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy Early

High: 58

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear

Chilly

Low: 36

SATURDAY

Mainly Sunny

Warmer

High: 64

HALLOWEEN

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 50

