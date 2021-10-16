Warming up on Sunday

Sunday will be off to a cool start with most of us in the upper 30s and low 40s. Thanks to lots of sunshine during the day and a light south wind, we'll warm back into the mid 70s in the afternoon. We'll finally be back above average our average high for this time of year for a few days.

The great weather continues early next week with a lot of sunshine and highs staying in the mid 70s Monday and Tuesday.

A cold front then moves in, dropping us back down into the low 60s for the middle of next week with a small chance for rain.

This cold front bring in some cooler air to keep us in the low to mid 60s through the second half of the week and into next weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 41

SUNDAY

Mainly Sunny

Warmer

High: 75

MONDAY

Mainly Sunny

Mild

High: 74

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

A Bit Warmer

High: 74

