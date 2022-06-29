Warming Up With Higher Humidity

We're breezy again Wednesday as we keep increasing the heat and humidity. Highs will be in the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies.

The uncomfortable weather will be at its worst Thursday. It will be muggy, windy, and hot with highs in the mid 90s again. Winds will be gusting near 35 mph, at times.

A cold front arrives late Thursday, and could kick off a few spotty storms Thursday night. These won't be for everyone, but a couple of the storms could strengthen into severe levels.

As the cold front keeps slowly pushing through the region Friday, we'll likely have to dodge some leftover scattered showers. This keep us mostly cloudy to end the workweek. We also start to cool off with highs in the low 80s.

We quickly warm back up over the weekend. Saturday will be in the mid 80s followed by upper 80s on Sunday. Both afternoons will be partly cloudy with a small chance for rain both days.

The low 90s look to return next Monday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy and Muggy

High: 95

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 72

THURSDAY

Mainly Sunny

Spotty PM Storms

High: 94

FRIDAY

Mainly Sunny

Cooler

High: 84

