Warming Up into Midweek

The nice weather continues today with a lot of sunshine and low humidity. Highs will be in the low 80s, keeping us a touch below average.

We won't get as cool overnight, but it will still be nice with mostly clear skies and low 60s.

The wind kicks in out of the south Wednesday, pumping in more warmth and humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a lot of sunshine.

A cold front drops us into the low 80s Thursday with more sunshine and less humidity.

The wind picks up out of the south again into the weekend, blowing the summer heat and humidity back into the region.

Friday will be mostly sunny with upper 80s.

It gets hotter for the weekend with mid 90s on Saturday and upper 90s on Sunday. The humidity will make the afternoons feel like it's over 100 and keeps our mornings in the 70s.

We stay hot early next week.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 81

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 61

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy and Muggy

High: 89

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lower Humidity

High: 82

