Warming With More Sunshine Ahead

We begin to make small improvements with the weather Thursday. While breezy, it won't be as windy. Speeds should stay around 25 mph or less. Even though it will be mostly cloudy still, we should start to warm up a little. Omaha will warm into the upper 40s, but cities farther west likely make it to the low 50s! It will be cooler in western Iowa, with low 40s more common there.

Skies will clear overnight as we cool off into the mid 30s for Friday morning. We get a nice break from the stronger winds overnight, but that will be short lived.

Winds quickly ramp up from the northwest Friday morning, blowing around 45 mph in the afternoon. This will create a high fire danger across the region, so avoid any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire such as throwing a cigarette out the window.

The good news about Friday is we get to enjoy a lot of sunshine, and more seasonable weather, with highs in the mid 50s.

The weekend will be slightly cooler. Saturday will start with a lot of sunshine, but clouds start to move in for the afternoon. Highs will be near 50. Clouds continue to thicken up Sunday. Highs will be in the low 50s as we start to get a little breezy again.

We stay breezy early next week, but warm back up. Monday will be in the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies, followed by low 60s on Tuesday.

Our next chance for widespread rain will be Tuesday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 48

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Chilly

Low: 35

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 56

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 50

