Wednesday warmup before light morning snow

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Warmest weekday Wednesday

Snow showers Thursday morning, delays possible

Frigid air briefly returns Friday-Saturday

FORECAST

This morning while we still wake up chilly, we can expect to warm up to the lower thirties by the afternoon, marking Wednesday as our warmest day of the week.

Cloud buildup begins by the afternoon, increasing by Wednesday night followed by a few bands of snow showers.

These move in early Thursday morning, before 6 AM, lasting through around noon. Small accumulations of snow are now looking possible, and could impact the morning commute. Give yourself some extra time to get where you need to go Thursday.

Snow amounts will mostly stay around 1/2" to 1" around Omaha.

It starts to get cold again. Thursday's highs will be in the low 20s, followed by highs only in the 10s on Friday. We may drop below zero Friday night.

Heading into the weekend, there is another small chance for some light snow on Saturday and snow on Sunday. Some small snow amounts will be possible from this. After staying cold, in the low 20s on Saturday, Sunday will be warmer in the 30s.

If you are wanting even warmer weather, we should have that next week. Starting next Monday, temperatures will be in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not As Cold

High: 31

Wind: Calm

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Showers

Low: 12

Wind: NE 5-10

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

AM Snow Showers

High: 22

Wind: NE 5-15

Share your weather pictures with KMTV: