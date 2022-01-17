Week starts warm

Watch
Chilly tonight with patchy fog as temperatures drop into the 20s.
Posted at 6:11 PM, Jan 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-16 19:41:14-05

Since temperatures warmed into the mid 30s today, we got some melting done. This means you'll need to watch for some slick spots early Monday morning with some re-freeze as temperatures fall into the low 20s. There will be some patchy fog early Monday morning, too. The rest of the MLK holiday will be warmer as highs return to the upper 30s in Omaha.

Tuesday is going to be even warmer! Highs push into the mid 40s with breezy conditions. Our next cold front arrives late Tuesday and brings in some colder air for the middle part of the week. We'll only warm to near 20 on Wednesday and highs will be even more frigid on Thursday, only in the teens.

It'll be a touch warmer by Friday with highs back in the upper 20s and then mid 30s on Saturday.

SUNDAY NIGHT
A Few Clouds
Patchy Fog
Low: 22

MONDAY
Partly Cloudy
Warm
High: 38

TUESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Warmer
High: 46

WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Cold & Breezy
High: 20

