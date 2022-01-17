Week starts warm

Since temperatures warmed into the mid 30s today, we got some melting done. This means you'll need to watch for some slick spots early Monday morning with some re-freeze as temperatures fall into the low 20s. There will be some patchy fog early Monday morning, too. The rest of the MLK holiday will be warmer as highs return to the upper 30s in Omaha.

Tuesday is going to be even warmer! Highs push into the mid 40s with breezy conditions. Our next cold front arrives late Tuesday and brings in some colder air for the middle part of the week. We'll only warm to near 20 on Wednesday and highs will be even more frigid on Thursday, only in the teens.

It'll be a touch warmer by Friday with highs back in the upper 20s and then mid 30s on Saturday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

A Few Clouds

Patchy Fog

Low: 22

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 38

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 46

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold & Breezy

High: 20

