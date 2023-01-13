Weekend Warm-Up Ahead!

Skies clear this morning, giving way to a lot more sunshine for the afternoon. While not a lot warmer today, with highs in the low 30s, the combination of less wind and more sunshine should make it feel and look a lot nicer.

We don't get as cold overnight, cooling off into the low 20s for Saturday morning.

The weekend is looking good with temperatures above average and a lot of sunshine. Saturday will be windy as the warmer weather starts to blow in, but we warm into the high 40s with mostly sunny skies.

The wind won't be as strong Sunday, but still breezy. Highs will be in the low 50s with some extra clouds blowing in later in the day.

A few spotty showers could start to move in as early as late Sunday night, but rain becomes more likely by MLK Day morning. Scattered rain will continue at times Monday afternoon as we warm into the mid 40s. As the rain moves out Monday night, there could be a short-lived change to snow, but it shouldn't accumulate.

Tuesday will be a little colder, but still above average, with highs near 40 and mostly cloudy skies.

Rain will move in Wednesday morning, eventually changing into snow at some point during the day. The snow could linger into Thursday morning. It's too early to know how much snow will stick, but accumulations will be possible.

Wednesday will be in the upper 30s, followed by mid 30s Thursday. Both days will be breezy.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 33

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 23

SATURDAY

Mainly Sunny

Windy

High: 47

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 52

