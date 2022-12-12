Wet and Windy Workweek

The winds begin to pick up on Monday warming us back into the low 40s, gusting upwards of 30 mph out of the southeast. The first half of Monday will remain dry, but by the evening rain starts to move in from the west. This has the potential to effect the evening commute for places in eastern NE.

Omaha looks stay dry until the late evening hours. This is when more of us have a chance to dodge scattered showers. The rain becomes more widespread in the early morning on Tuesday. We might have enough energy for some rumbles of thunder, but no severe weather is expected.

Widespread rain sticks around for the first half of the day Tuesday. After lunchtime, we will see the widespread rain turn back into scattered showers. Many locations could see rainfall amounts from 0.5" to an 1". Some much needed moisture! Winds remain strong with some gusts upwards of 40-45mph possible. Highs will be in the upper 40s with completely overcast skies.

Then the cold side of the system moves in on Wednesday, winds will still remain on the breezy side with gusts up to 25mph possible, but this time from the north bringing in the cooler air. Temperatures will be in the middle 30s for Wednesday. As the system sits over us, enough moisture will be around for some snowflakes or light snow showers late Wednesday, but accumulations in our area look minimal.

Thursday is similar to Wednesday with highs in the 30s, strong winds up to 35mph, and scattered snow showers.

The wind remains around on Friday, but the storm system finally pulls away for Saturday. It will leave behind very cold temperatures into the weekend.

MONDAY

Cloudy

Windy

High: 42

MONDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Widespread Rain

Gusty

Low: 35

TUESDAY

Overcast

Widespread Rain

Gusty

High: 48

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Late Snow Showers

Breezy

High: 35

