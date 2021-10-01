Wet Weather Continues Into the Weekend

The rain quiets down again overnight and into the Friday morning commute, with many cities enjoying a dry morning commute. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s. Be aware of some foggy areas during your morning commute.

Spotty rain and storms will develop again in the afternoon, but there won't be as many to dodge as Thursday... meaning more of us stay dry. We stay mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday starts with some spotty rain, but becomes more common in the second half of the day. This could make for a wet Huskers game. When dry, we're still mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s.

The sunshine starts to return Sunday, but we stay cool and comfortable with mid 70s.

The first half of next week looks very nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s each afternoon.

Our weather pattern stays consistent through the middle part of the week with mainly clear skies and highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

High: 75

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Low: 62

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 73

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

More Sunshine

High: 75

