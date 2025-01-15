Watch Now
Weather

Actions

While warmer Thursday and Friday, an arctic blast hits Omaha this weekend

This will be our coldest air of the winter season
warmer Thursday and Friday
Posted

After some frigid mornings earlier in the week, we only drop into the mid 20s for Thursday morning.

The warm-up continues Thursday afternoon with mid 40s and a lot of sunshine.

Friday will be a little breezy at times, but we stay really nice with mid 40s and more sunshine than clouds.

Temperatures will tank this weekend as another shot of arctic air arrives. It will be breezy Saturday as the colder air blows in. This will keep highs in the low 20s with a few more clouds.

Sunday will start in the single digits, and we may only warm up to 10 in the afternoon. While frigid all day, at least the wind will be lighter with a lot of sunshine.

For the first time this season, Omaha could dip below zero Monday morning. The frigid weather continues Monday afternoon for the MLK holiday and Inauguration Day. It will be mostly sunny, but we may not even make it into the double digits.

We start to see some improvements Tuesday, but it likely starts below zero again. The afternoon will be in the low 20s with mostly sunny skies... and we should get back to the 30s for the second half of the week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Not as Cold
Low: 26

THURSDAY
Mostly Sunny
Above Average
High: 45

FRIDAY
Mostly Sunny
Breezy
High: 45

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk