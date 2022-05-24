Widespread Rain Arrives Today

Late Tuesday morning, widespread rain surges in from the south, with most areas along and south of I-80 seeing rain by the lunch hour. The rain then continues to expand north the rest of the day. It will also be breezy and cooler, with highs in the mid 50s.

The rain keeps falling overnight and into the Wednesday morning commute as we cool off into the low 50s.

Rain continues at times all day Wednesday along with the extra wind, keeping temperatures well below average. We only warm into the upper 50s with cloudy skies. While mostly wet, there will at least be an occasional break from the rain during the day.

Rain totals of 1-2 inches will be common across the region for the first half of the workweek. The lowest totals will be in northeast Nebraska, and the highest totals, some even over 2 inches, will be towards northwest Missouri.

A few leftover showers could linger into Thursday morning, but some late-day sunshine is possible, helping to get us back into the upper 60s.

Friday looks mostly sunny and warmer! We will push into the high 70s to end the workweek.

The weekend brings a few more clouds mixed in with our sunshine, but it will also be breezy and warmer. Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday. An isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Rain

Breezy

High: 56

TUESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Rain

Breezy

Low: 51

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Likely

Breezy

High: 58

THURSDAY

Partly Sunny

Isolated Shower

High: 68

