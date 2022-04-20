Wet and Warmer Wednesday

Scattered rain arrives just in time for the Wednesday morning commute, then continues into the early afternoon. A few non-severe storms could mix in before we dry from west to east early in the afternoon. Skies then clear, letting in more sunshine from west to east. Cities to the west who see more sunshine will warm into the upper 60s. Omaha should reach the mid 60s, and where clouds are more stubborn in western Iowa, highs will be in the upper 50s. It will also be breezy.

The wind will be a lot lighter tonight, then we cool off into the upper 30s for Thursday morning.

We keep warming up Thursday with more sunshine. Highs will be in the low 70s with clouds moving in to end the day. While most of the day looks dry, scattered rain and storms will move in from the south Thursday evening and into Thursday night. A couple of these storms could reach strong to severe levels, mainly along and south of I-80. The main threats will be damaging winds and a couple pockets of larger hail. The severe threat will end at night, but some of the leftover rain could linger into early Friday morning.

Friday afternoon looks dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds. With strong winds out of the south, we will warm into the low 80s. Late Friday, another round of scattered storms will move in, this time from the west. They will weaken as they move east, putting the greater threat for severe weather in eastern Nebraska compared to western Iowa.

A cold front arrives Saturday afternoon, but we will likely have enough time to warm into the upper 70s with strong winds still blowing in from the south. The cold front could fire off a line of strong to severe storms from the afternoon to the evening.

Cooler weather then blows in for Sunday. It will be breezy with highs in the low 60s and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

The weather will be a lot more quiet early next week. Highs will be in the low 60s Monday and Tuesday with a lot of sunshine and lighter winds.

WEDNESDAY

Rain and Storms

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 66

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 38

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms Late

High: 73

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Scattered Storms Late

High: 83

