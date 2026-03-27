Wildfire conditions this weekend, rain returns next week

3 THINGS TO KNOW



High wildfire risk over the next few days

Cool Friday, but warming into weekend

Wetter pattern next week

The National Weather Service issued Red Flag Warnings for Omaha and the region this weekend. The wildfire risk for around Omaha will be at high to extreme levels, especially Saturday. Emergency managers and authorities are asking residents to NOT burn this weekend.

FORECAST

It will be a chilly evening, and not as windy as during the day. Lows tonight will reach the mid 20s and there may be a little patchy frost in the morning.

Saturday will be warmer, but windy. Gusts out from the south will be at 35-40mph and highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will be much warmer and less windy with upper 70s for highs.

Next week starts out warm, in the mid 80s on Monday.

A cold front reaches Omaha by Tuesday, cooling things down in the 50s/60s and kicking up a gusty breeze once again. There is a small chance at rain, but a lot of us will stay dry.

Wednesday and Thursday will be cloudy days with calmer winds and highs in the mid 50s.

The best chance at rain will be Friday and some of the rain could linger into Saturday of Easter weekend. For now, Easter Sunday looks partly cloudy and mostly dry, in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 26

Wind: N 15-20

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 65

Wind: S 25-40

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