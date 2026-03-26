Wildfire danger becomes high Friday and this weekend

3 THINGS TO KNOW



High wildfire risk over the next few days

Windy on Saturday

Wetter pattern next week

The National Weather Service issued Red Flag Warnings for Omaha and the region, from Friday through this weekend. The wildfire risk for around Omaha will be at high to extreme levels, especially Saturday. Emergency managers and authorities are asking residents to NOT burn this weekend.

FORECAST

It will be a mostly cloudy evening around Omaha and there may be a few sprinkles out overnight. Nothing measurable. The wind will come down a little tonight with temps in the low 30s for Friday morning. (Coat weather)

The sunshine is back out on Friday, but it stays cool with highs in the low 50s and winds at 25 mph. It gets cold Friday night, in the upper 20s.

Saturday will be a little warmer, but it will be windy out with gusts at 35-40mph and highs in the low 60s.

Sunday will be much warmer and less windy with upper 70s for highs.

Next week starts out warm, in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday. But, there might be some rain. A wetter pattern looks possible mid week, followed by cooler weather at the end of next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 33

Wind: N 10-20

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 52

Wind: N 20-25

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 64

Wind: S 25-40

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