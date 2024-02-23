Will These Warm, February Days Continue?

Get ready for some great, mild weather this weekend around Omaha!

Saturday will be chilly in the morning, but we warm nicely, with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. Sunday will be a little breezy, but we warm into the upper 60s with a lot of sunshine.

For the first time this year in Omaha, we'll make a run for 70 on Monday along with some extra wind and a mostly sunny sky. Omaha's record for Monday is 78, set in 1896.

Tuesday will be a weather transition day, as a strong cold front moves through the Heartland. While we reach a Tuesday high in the 50s that morning, temperatures will drop during the day, in the 30s by sunset and there could be a little rain and snow mix Tuesday evening. As of now, this looks to have low impacts to the region.

Many will wake up Wednesday morning in the 10s, but this cold weather will be short-lived, as we will be back near 40 that afternoon, and back in the 50s by the end of next week.

This February has been VERY warm. Depending on how warm/cold we get over the next week, February 2024 could make a run for the top 5 warmest February's on record!

