Wind advisory in effect for Tuesday night

The wind will be picking up through this evening and tonight, with sustained winds overnight of 20-30 mph, gusting up to 45-50 mph. The NWS has a wind advisory in effect for Omaha until 7am Wednesday morning. An isolated power outage, or broken tree limb is possible, but widespread issues are not expected. Secure any outdoor Halloween decor before the wind arrives.

The rain continues for many of our neighborhoods this evening and tonight, especially on the Iowa side of our viewing area.

By Wednesday morning, most, if not all, of the rain will have exited the region. But the storm system stays close enough for another cloudy and windy day. It should be less windy in the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to warm back to near 50 degrees.

As skies clear up Wednesday night, temperatures will drop to near freezing for Thursday morning. We see sunshine return on Thursday, and the afternoon will stay cool, in the mid-50s.

Friday is Halloween, we remain dry & cool with highs in the upper 50s. For any trick-or-treat festivities in the evening, temperatures are expected to be in the 40s. For now, it still looks dry.

Things will stay seasonal for the weekend. It's looking partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the low 50s, jumping to near 60 on a breezy Sunday.

