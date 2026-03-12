Winds to remain strong across Nebraska Thursday night, improves Friday

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Critical wildfire conditions through Thursday evening

High winds Thursday night, calmer Friday

Damaging wind and snow possible Sunday

FORECAST

It will remain very windy across Nebraska and Iowa this evening with wildfire conditions due to the dry air. We may get a little lull in the winds this evening before tonight's cold front hits around midnight.

From 12-3am, winds could gust from 50 to 60 mph. The wind will remain gusty during the Friday morning commute, but will calm down quite a bit by midday Friday. We're back to more sunshine on Friday with highs only in the upper 40s.

A weak system moves through the region late Friday night, and could bring a quick dusting of rain/snow mix before Saturday morning. Any snow amounts will be a dusting or less.

It will be a cloudy weekend, and starts with high 50s on Saturday

Sunday will be a very active weather day for Omaha, with wind gusts around 55-65 mph, and a rain to snow mix which could bring a few inches of snow accumulation. For now, amounts likely stay under 4" for most. Near-blizzard conditions are possible during the day due to the high wind and low visibility. With winds exceeding 60mph, tree and property damage, including power outages are possible Sunday.

Temperatures will go from the 30s on Sunday to near 10 degrees by Monday morning.

It will be a very cold start to next week, with highs in the 20s on Monday, returning to near 40 by Tuesday. By the end of the week, we are pushing 80 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Low: 35

Wind: NW 35-55

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain Snow Mix Late

High: 49

Wind: NW 15-25

