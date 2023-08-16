Warmer and Muggy Wednesday

It gets breezy today, blowing in some extra heat and humidity from the south. Highs will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. The humidity will make it feel like at least the low 90s a majority of the afternoon.

A cold front arrives late tonight. It won't bring us any rain, but it will briefly drop the heat and humidity.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and comfortable with lower humidity. We will be in the low 80s with a lot of sunshine.

The wind picks up out of the south again into the weekend, blowing the summer heat and humidity back into the region.

Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

It gets hotter for the weekend with upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday. The humidity will make the afternoons feel like it's over 100 and keeps our mornings in the 70s.

We stay hot and dry early next week with mid 90s a lot of sunshine.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy and Muggy

High: 89

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cool

Low: 66

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lower Humidity

High: 82

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 87

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.