Windy, cooler Friday with now lower chance at storms in Omaha

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Windy and cooler Friday

Friday's rain chance now is low

Patchy frost possible Sunday morning

FORECAST

This will be a very mild evening around Omaha with temps in the 70s. We only cool into the mid 60s by Friday morning.

Friday starts windy, warm and partly cloudy with temps quickly getting back in the mid 70s before a cold front reaches Omaha around noon. Temps will fall in the 50s/60s for the afternoon once the front has passed.

This front will move into southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri by early afternoon, kicking off another round of severe storms into southern Iowa and across Missouri. This severe weather risk will be focused south and east of Omaha, and will exit the region by 4pm. All types of severe weather are possible. While Omaha and most of the region now likely stays dry, we could see storms near Maryville, Missouri, and Clarinda, Iowa in the 2-4pm range.

It stays windy and cooler for Friday night with gusts up to 45mph. Temps will dip in the 30s for Saturday morning, and highs in the mid 50s for Saturday afternoon.

As winds settle Saturday night and skies remain clear, areas of patchy frost and freezing conditions are expected. Sunday morning will be around 29-33 degrees.

Sunday and next Monday will be dry, sunny and warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s. There may be some returning rain towards the end of next week, but this will be a drier pattern over the next 7 days.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 65

Wind: SW 15-25

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy and Dry

11 AM: 75º

4 PM: 55º

Wind: S to NW 25-45

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