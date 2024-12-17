Windy days ahead as temperatures swing back and forth

Snow flurries will be possible this evening under cloudy skies. If any of the snow does make it to the ground, some parts of western Iowa could see up to a dusting of snow before midnight. After midnight, skies will slowly clear up. We'll start Wednesday in the 20s.

Wednesday brings a lot more sunshine, but it will also be breezy and cooler. Highs will be in the mid 30s, which is closer to average for this time of year.

The wind really picks up Thursday as a warm front moves through the region. South winds could gust up to 45mph during the day. It will be a lot warmer out, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Any precipitation will likely dodge us to the north.

A Thursday night cold front will usher in a surge of colder air back into the region. We stay breezy on Friday with lots of sunshine and highs only in the upper 20s.

Winter officially kicks off Saturday, and we'll feel like it. It will be mostly sunny, but we only warm up into the low 30s in the afternoon.

Sunday will be breezy and warmer with a lot of sunshine and highs nearing 40.

We keep warming up Monday with mid 40s and partly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 25

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 35

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 49

