Windy weather expected Thursday, cold end to the workweek

It will be a quiet evening with clear skies. Temperatures will be in the mid 20s, where we hold as a developing south wind picks up overnight.

The wind will be strong on Thursday as a warm front moves through the region. Winds could gust up to 45-50 mph during the day, starting out from the south in the morning, and switching out from the northwest in the afternoon. Make sure any outdoor holiday decorations are secured! It will be warmer out, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Any precipitation will likely dodge us to the north and east.

A Thursday night cold front will usher in a surge of colder air back into the region. We stay breezy on Friday with lots of sunshine and highs only in the upper 20s.

Winter officially kicks off Saturday, and we'll feel like it. It will be mostly sunny, but we only warm up into the low 30s in the afternoon.

Sunday will be breezy and warmer with a lot of sunshine and highs nearing 40.

We keep warming up Monday and Christmas Eve with mid 40s and partly cloudy skies.Any rain on Monday likely dodges Omaha to the south and east, mainly in Missouri.

Christmas Day will be partly to mostly sunny, starting in the upper 20s, and warming into the upper 40s to near 50.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 26

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 51

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Colder

High: 26

