Windy Wednesday, And More Rain Is On The Way

A few spotty showers will be possible in Iowa this evening. Most of Omaha and Nebraska should stay dry. It will be a breezy evening, in the 40s. Any rain should clear up just after midnight and lows tonight will drop in the low 30s

It will be windy Wednesday, with gusts around 40 mph at times. This will make our low 50s feel cooler, but it will be mostly sunny.

That wind will calm down heading into Thursday. We keep the sunshine and get a little warmer, into the mid 50s.

Friday will be similar with upper 50s and a lot of sunshine.

It gets windy again over the weekend, but we keep warming up. Saturday will be in the mid 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Scattered rain moves in from the west, first into eastern Nebraska, Saturday night. Rain then becomes more likely across the rest of the region overnight and into Sunday morning. We'll start to dry out Sunday afternoon, but the rain likely won't fully move out until Sunday night.

Along with the rain Sunday, it will be windy with low 60s.

For now, it looks like we'll see a mix of sun and clouds for the eclipse on Monday with low 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Windy

Low: 30

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 53

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 55

