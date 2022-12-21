Winter Storm Arrives Today

Scattered snow showers and pockets of freezing drizzle will become more common late this morning and through the afternoon, but with the wind out of the southeast, it will get a little warmer. Highs will be in the low 20s.

The snow becomes much more widespread early this evening, then the wind kicks in behind an arctic cold front early tonight. This will bring the worst of the winter storm tonight through early Thursday morning with near whiteout conditions at times. The snow ends by 5 am Thursday.

Snow totals will be around 3-6 inches in Omaha, western Iowa, and parts of northwest Missouri... although Omaha likely ends up on the lower end of that range. Totals will be smaller as you head west. Cities from Lincoln, Valley, Fremont, and Tekamah will see 1-4 inches. Northeast Nebraska will see between a dusting up to 2 inches.

Temperatures fall to about -10 early Thursday, putting wind chills between -25 and -45. The worst of that will be in northeast Nebraska, and Omaha will see wind chills around -35 to -40. If you must be outside, dress in layers and cover up as much skin as possible to avoid frostbite, which could only take minutes to happen.

Even though the snow will have ended for most of Thursday, strong winds will continue to blow it around, back onto cleared roads and into the air, greatly reducing the visibility at times for drivers. Highs will be near -5.

Wind chills will again drop to near -40 in Omaha Friday morning with temperatures in the teens below zero.

We'll make a run for 0 degrees Friday afternoon, but may fall just short. It stays windy, continuing to blow the snow around and cause travel issues.

The wind will finally start to lighten up Saturday, allowing us to push into the single digits with mostly sunny skies.

Christmas Day and Monday will be near 20, but still a little breezy. We may have to dodge a few pockets of rain or snow both days, but many cities stay dry.

Tuesday could fell "warm" to us as we warm closer to 30 degrees!

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Snow / Freezing Drizzle

High: 22

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Widespread Snow

Windy

Low: -10

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Blowing Snow

Windy

High: -5

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Blowing Snow

Windy

High: -1

