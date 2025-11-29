Winter storm causes traffic delays, trash collection changes and event postponements in Omaha

Eppley Airfield is open but check for delays

Officials at Eppley gave an update on canceled flights as of midday Saturday. As of now there have been 5 arrivals and 14 departures canceled by the airlines today due to the weather. That’s approximately 12% of Saturday’s airline flights. Airport officials are reminding travelers to check with their airline for their individual flight status before heading to the airport, and give themselves extra time arriving at least 2 hours prior to departure. You can check arrivals and departures at FLYOMA.com

OPD gives crash update as of midday Saturday

The Omaha Police Department says officers have responded roughly 75 crashes dispatched by Douglas County 911 for OPD's coverage area since 9pm last night.

Here are some tips OPD posted to social media:

Here are a few snow-day safety tips to keep things merry, not messy:

🚗 Slow down — Snowflakes may fall gracefully, but your car won’t.

🧊 Increase your following distance — Sliding into someone’s bumper is not the winter activity anyone planned.

🪟 Clear ALL your windows — Driving through a tiny frost-free peephole is not a skill we need to test.

🛞 Easy on the brakes and gas — Smooth and steady keeps you out of the ditch.

💡 Headlights on — If you can’t see well, neither can anyone else.

📱 Stay alert — Snow is distracting enough; keep phones down and eyes up.

OPD is encouraging those that are out, enjoying the holiday shopping season, to slow down and be incredibly careful out on the roads today.

Omaha Police officers are out taking 911 calls and assisting drivers when able, including vehicles that become stuck or need help due to the weather.

Winter Wonderland kick-off in Papillion canceled for Saturday night

Major delays on I-80 at Hwy 370 Exit

Traffic delays on I-80 at the Hwy 370 for a jackknifed semi. Check Nebraska 511 for the latest updates.

Nebraska Department of Transportation Road closure on I-80 @ Hwy 370

Omaha Trash Collections Delayed

Omaha Public Works has announced a revised waste collection schedule due to the Thanksgiving Holiday and subsequent landfill closing due to weather. The Friday service area, which was previously rescheduled for Saturday, will now be collected on Monday.

This change impacts all garbage, recycling, and yard waste collections for the week of November 30th. All routes will be delayed by one day, as follows:

- Monday's collection moves to Tuesday

- Tuesday's collection moves to Wednesday

- Wednesday's collection moves to Thursday

- Thursday's collection moves to Friday

- Friday's collection moves to Saturday

Residents are asked to make sure that carts are set out by 6:00AM on the rescheduled day of collection and to clear the snow from around them to ensure collection.

Closings and Delays

The winter storm is causing a number of closings or delays for event or services around the metro. You can find more on the impacts here: KMTV closings/delays list

Holiday Lights Festival's Lighting Ceremony Postponed

Holiday Lights Festival's Lighting Ceremony originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 29, with music at 5:00 p.m. and ceremony at 6:00 p.m. has been postponed until Sunday, Nov. 30, in the interest of public safety.

New schedule:

Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025

Music at 5:00 p.m. | Ceremony at 6:00 p.m.

Gene Leahy Mall Performance Pavilion at The RiverFront

Forecast:

Snowfall numbers are expected to be on the lower end of our forecast range for our Omaha neighborhoods, so we have slightly adjusted, and lowered expected snowfall amounts for Saturday.

Snow showers will continue for the morning until around noon, slowly tapering off in the afternoon. The morning is when we expect the bulk of our snow accumulations.

