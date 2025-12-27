Winter weather and gusty winds in Omaha on Sunday

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Wintry mix on Sunday, cold slow travel

Colder air returns

Sunday's winds up to 50 mph

FORECAST:

Clouds will remain thick around Omaha for the rest of the day and this evening Saturday with temperatures in the upper 40s. Some patchy fog may develop after dark, lowering visibility around the region.

Some scattered rain will move in, mainly south of Omaha overnight. It will be rain as air temps will be in the 40s.

A strong cold front will arrive late Saturday night, kicking up a gusty northwest wind and sending temps down in the 20s on Sunday. Wind gusts on Sunday will be up to 50 mph.

WINTER WEATHER:

We will likely see a wintry mix of all precipitation types (rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow) for a few hours, beginning early in the morning as the cold front is moving through the region, before changing to all light snow though early afternoon.

Some minor snow accumulations may be seen, mainly north of Omaha, where up to 1-2" of snow will be possible. Elsewhere, we will just see a dusting to up to a few tenths of an inch of snow. Ice accumulations will be light, but could create slick roads in the morning.

TIMING:

If you are worried about timing, or driving due to holiday plans, the wintry mix will be from around 6am to 12pm, and any time after 6am the roads may be icy. After 12pm, it will remain windy, but the wintry mix will be moving out. So after 12 pm, travel conditions will still not be great, but the precipitation will have moved out.

Roads may remain a little icy Sunday night with temperatures dropping in the lower 10s. Wind chills on Monday morning will be around -5 to -15.

The wind will remain breezy on Monday, and it's a cold, sunny day with highs on the in the low to mid 20s.

Tuesday will be a little warmer and partly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

The New Year holiday appears quiet and dry for now, but it will get colder...Wednesday will be in the upper 30s, dropping in the upper 20s on New Years Day.

SATURDAY

Cloudy

Staying Mild

High: 49

Wind: SE 5-15

SATURDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Patchy Fog

Low: 32

Wind: SE to NW 15-25

SUNDAY

Cold & Windy

Wintry Mix

Afternoon Temps: 20s

Wind: NW 35-50

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold & Windy

High 24

Wind: NW 15-25

