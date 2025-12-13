Winter weather through Saturday afternoon, near zero by Sunday morning

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Light snow Saturday morning

Briefly frigid Saturday night

Back in the 40s next week

FORECAST:

Scattered light snow will continue for the morning until early Saturday afternoon. There may be a light wintry mix of freezing drizzle that also forms across southeast Nebraska in the moning. Most of the accumulating snow will stay north of Omaha, with highest amounts see on a line from Sioux City to Des Moines.

Areas north of the Omaha metro have the best chance to get minor accumulations of around 1-2". The farthest north parts of our viewing area, near Wayne/Pender and Denison/Carroll will see 2-3" of snow. In between this and the metro, there will be a sharp drop-off in snow amounts. If you are along and south of I-80, including Omaha, it now looks like we will get very little snow at all, less than 1".

It will get very cold tonight. Temperatures will fall to near or below 0 on Saturday night. Wind chills will be around -10 to -15 for Sunday morning.

By Sunday, skies will be mostly sunny and we are back to near 20 degrees.

Monday will be even warmer with sunshine and highs in the low 40s.

We have a chance at warming to near 50 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. Omaha's average high temperature for mid-December is 39 degrees. There is a small chance of rain in the middle of next week.

SATURDAY

Cloudy

Light Snow

High: 14

Wind: NE 10-15

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Staying Cold

High: 19

Wind: E 10-15

