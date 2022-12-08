Freezing Rain Possible Thursday

Scattered freezing rain will expand northeast through the region this morning, but Omaha should get away with a dry drive into work and school. The wintry mix becomes more common late in the morning, just as Omaha starts to warm above freezing. Just in case, treat any wet road like an icy road. Once we push above freezing, cities along and south of I-80 should see regular rain for the second half of the day.

Cities farther north, where it is slightly colder, will see the freezing rain potential linger through the afternoon. Some of that could change into snow in our most northern counties before it ends overnight. Accumulations will likely be an inch or less.

We're dry Friday, but the clouds will be stubborn. A few areas could squeeze out some late-day sunshine, but it will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be near 40.

A little more sunshine starts to come out Saturday, warming us into the low 40s. Sunday now looks mostly sunny with mdi 40s!

Widespread rain could move in as early as Monday with more wind, but we still manage to warm into the mid 40s. The rain and mid 40s continue on Tuesday, but it will come with a lot of wind.

As temperatures fall midweek, the rain from early in the week could change into some snow for Wednesday and Thursday.

THURSDAY

Cloudy

Rain, Freezing Rain, and Snow

High: 36

THURSDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Drying Out

Low: 27

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cool

High: 40

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Comfortable

High: 43

