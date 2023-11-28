Get a year’s worth of Frostys for $3 with the return of Wendy’s Frosty key tags

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Frosty fans, it’s your favorite time of the year! Wendy’s is bringing back its popular Frosty Key Tag, which will give you a free Jr. Frosty every day from now through the end of 2024.

Now through Feb. 14, 2024, simply head to your local Wendy’s and ask for a key tag when placing an order — or add it to your purchase in the Wendy’s app. You can even buy the tags in bulk and use them as stocking stuffers, attach them to presents, or give them out to co-workers as a special holiday surprise.

If you grab one in the restaurant, it will be a physical key tag you can attach to your keychain. The app version can be either physical or digital, and you can use it for future online orders or have it scanned in person. The card costs $3 and can be applied daily, giving you a free Jr. Frosty with a purchase every day of 2024.

Yes, this year, the tags do cost $1 more than last year — but they’re still a great deal, and they support a great cause. The key tags raise money for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, which helps find homes for the more than 113,000 children currently waiting in foster care.

If you missed out last holiday season — or just want another taste — you can use your key tag to grab the Peppermint Frosty, which has returned now for a limited time.

The flavor joins the original Chocolate Frosty now through the rest of the holiday season. You could even combine it with the Chocolate Frosty for a chocolatey peppermint treat.

If you’re in the mood for more holiday treats, both Starbucks and Dunkin’ have released their holiday menus and they include all sorts of seasonal flavors from sugar cookies to gingerbread and (of course) peppermint.

Starbucks’ menu includes the return of the beloved Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulee Lattes, plus the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte and brand new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai drink.

Dunkin’ has brought back its Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte and Cookie Butter Cold Brew and has added a new Spiced Cookie Coffee.

What is your favorite holiday flavor?

