Wendy’s will soon have a new pumpkin spice Frosty

Wendy’s is jumping on the pumpkin spice bandwagon by adding a brand-new version of its iconic Frosty to the menu this fall.

The new Pumpkin Spice Frosty will be available alongside the Chocolate Frosty at Wendy’s restaurants nationwide beginning Sept. 12 for a limited time. The new flavor has the same texture as other Frosty flavors, but with hints of pumpkin and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. Wendy’s says its vanilla Frosty will be “temporarily unavailable” as they make way for the pumpkin spice flavor.

Along with the new Frosty treat, Wendy’s has also added a Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew to the menu. Using the same syrup as the Pumpkin Spice Frosty, the Frosty Cream Cold Brew blends fall flavors with cold-brewed coffee and Frosty creamer.

The new Pumpkin Spice Frosty follows another seasonal flavor, the Strawberry Frosty, which was Wendy’s summer version of the treat and is now being phased out for fall. The strawberry flavor was first on the menu in 2022 and proved so popular that it returned in May of this year.

While Wendy’s doesn’t say what will replace the Pumpkin Spice Frosty once fall is over, they added a Peppermint Frosty to the menu last November, so there’s a chance we will see a repeat of that flavor this holiday season.

The Peppermint Frosty was a lighter shade of pink than the Strawberry Frosty and stuck around through the holidays.

If you’re looking for more pumpkin spice flavors, you will find everything from Goldfish crackers to Krispy Kreme doughnuts and, of course, Starbucks’ beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The PSL hit Starbucks’ menu Aug. 24, a week after rival chain Dunkin’ launched its fall menu. Appearing alongside two new drinks — the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte and Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso — the drink is now in its 20th year.

Other pumpkin spice treats you can find in grocery stores include Pepperidge Farm Milano cookies and Pumpkin Spice Cheerios — just to name a few.

Will you be trying Wendy’s new Pumpkin Spice Frosty or any of these other fall treats?

