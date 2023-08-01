Woman sets world record for largest individual breast milk donation

Elisabeth Anderson-Sierra is a world record holder.

The Aloha, Oregon, mother of three has reportedly recorded the largest donation of breast milk by an individual.

According to Guinness World Records, Anderson-Sierra donated 1,599.68 liters, or 422.59 U.S. gallons, of breast milk between February 20, 2015 and June 20, 2018.

Anderson-Sierra has hyperlactation syndrome, a condition where an overflow of breast milk is produced.

"My body creates a lot of the hormone called prolactin and that is what drives milk production," said in an interview with Guinness World Records.

Anderson-Sierra documents her experience as a breast pumping mother on social media. She told Guinness she's using her experience to make pumping easier for other moms.

"I have been able to take my experience as a pumping mom and work with a breast pump company to further the technology to support moms on their breastfeeding journey," she said.

Holding a world record for breast feeding was not in Anderson-Sierra's plans. However, she hopes that her story will normalize milk sharing.

"My wife, Elizabeth, what she does with her donations, and milk production, is something that is very important towards reaching a certain goal in helping children," David Sierra said. "She puts a lot of effort and love into it, so it's something I completely and fully support."

