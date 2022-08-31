You’ll live in this oversized tunic sweater this fall—and it’s on sale for $40

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Autumn is around the corner, and you know what that means: Sweater weather! Time to pull out your coziest pullovers and pick up some new soft, snuggly, super-cute sweaters for your collection.

The Anrabess women’s oversized tunic sweater is gorgeous, flattering and, right now, on sale.

Pull it on over jeans or wear it with leggings and your favorite new pair of boots. Tuck the hem into the front of your jeans, or cinch the waist with a belt. Add a scarf, a statement necklace or a jacket for even more versatility.

It’s ideal for everyday wear and stylish enough to put on before heading out for coffee or spending the day with friends. Any way you style it, this oversized tunic sweater will look and feel amazing.

The sweater is made of 50% viscose, 30% nylon and 20% polyester, giving it a soft and supple texture. It has a comfortable cowl neckline and long, batwing sleeves.

The high-low split hemline provides intriguing detail, and the tunic length flatters any body type.

You can size down for a more fitted look or size up for a cozier, slouchier appearance.

This batwing pullover has an overall rating of 4.5 stars. Customers who reviewed the sweater love its roomy design and soft texture.

“I love these sweaters,” wrote reviewer Dianne Lennon. “I now own five of them. I wear them all winter and they are my go to tops for any pair of pants or leggings I choose. The colors are beautiful.”

Customers also appreciate that the sweaters are easy to care for.

“The sweater is very soft and comfy,” a reviewer wrote. “I also love that it washes easily, remains super soft and keeps its shape. I dry in the machine or on the line and it stays beautiful! I bought another color because I like it so much!”

The oversized batwing tunic sweater comes in two dozen shades, such as almond, lake and apricot, so you’re sure to find a color that flatters you. In addition, it’s available in sizes small through extra-large.

Right now, it’s 18% off, making it $40.99. Plus, there is currently a 10% off coupon available on the product page. So stock up now and be prepared to be cozy all fall and winter long.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.