Avoiding tears on that first day of kindergarten

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The first day of school, especially kindergarten, can be stressful for both kids and parents. It's emotional to hit this milestone.

Dr. Emily Bendlin is a pediatrician with Methodist Physician's Clinic Hawthorne Court. She says, "separation anxiety with kindergarten is extremely common and the good news, it almost always resolves with time."

She recommends parents be open with their children and get them excited about the experience by taking them school supply shopping, touring the school if possible and answering any questions they may have about the experience.

That goodbye hug can be a tough one. Dr. Bendlin says to try not to let your little ones see if you're emotional. Children are perceptive and you want them to see school as a fun, safe place not one that should make them afraid or sad.

Dr. Bendlin also says it's important to remember that children adapt quickly and might even put on a show for mom and dad. Chances are, they'll be just fine and settle into their new environment shortly after you leave. And remember, the teachers know what they're doing.

If you have questions about whether your child is ready for school, Dr. Bendlin wrote a blog about some skills they might need in a classroom, you can read it here.