OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Police are asking for your help identifying the body of a man pulled from the Missouri River near Eppley Airfield.

The body was pulled by OPD and the Omaha Fire Department around 2:16 p.m.

He is described as follows:

"White or Hispanic male believed to be between 25-40 years of age. He has short dark hair and a goatee. He appears to be approximately 5'8 tall and average build. He has a tattoo on each forearm. Please contact OPD Homicide Unit at 402.444.5656 or Crime Stoppers at 402.444.STOP with any information."