Body recovered in river rescue

KMTV
8:54 PM, Jun 4, 2017
8:58 PM, Jun 4, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Police are asking for your help identifying the body of a man pulled from the Missouri River near Eppley Airfield. 

The body was pulled by OPD and the Omaha Fire Department around 2:16 p.m.

He is described as follows: 

"White or Hispanic male believed to be between 25-40 years of age.  He has short dark hair and a goatee.  He appears to be approximately 5'8 tall and average build.  He has a tattoo on each forearm. Please contact OPD Homicide Unit at 402.444.5656 or Crime Stoppers at 402.444.STOP with any information."

