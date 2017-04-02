Heath Mello Holds Campaign Rally at Firefighters Union Hall

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - -

About a month after endorsing Nebraska Senator Heath Mello for mayor, the Omaha Firefighters Union hosted a rally Saturday for his campaign.

Mello once again focused on listening to the public from all sectors of the city.

“We have an opportunity to build...the Omaha of the future, and that’s a more welcoming, connected and innovative Omaha that takes care of our problems, builds consensus, and makes sure that everyone in this city regardless of where they live have a seat at the decision-making table in the mayor’s office,” said Mello.

He wants to promote a vision for Omaha’s future that lasts longer than the four-year mayoral term.

“We were thinking only in terms of four years for the next election, and not thinking of the next 20 years for our children and our grandchildren,” Mello said from the platform.

Visiting speakers to the rally included Senator Ben Nelson and former Maryland governor and 2016 presidential candidate Martin O’Malley via Skype.

“You elect Heath, and you’re going to get the potholes filled; you elect Heath, you’re gonna make your kids lives better. You elect Heath, and you’re going to make Omaha the choice city that people want to live in for years and years to come.”

Getting out to vote and encouraging friends and neighbors to do the same was a major theme of the rally.

"These city council races are important. That means that this mayoral race is the most important race we’ll have today and perhaps for many times in the future,” said Senator Nelson.

Mello and staff plan to be out campaigning door-to-door over the weekend and Monday and Tuesday.