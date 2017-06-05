Inside the new CUMC Bergan Mercy trauma center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -

CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center is now days away from closing down and moving its operations.

In four days you'll have to head west to CHI Bergan Mercy for services and one of those the trauma center. It's a move staff are preparing for.

“Waking up this Monday morning was like 'boy we have a lot of work to do in the next 4-5 days,” said Dr. Devin Fox, Vice President of Medical Operations at CUMC Bergan Mercy.

Some changes include a helped located right outside of the hospital on the ground level, a large garage storing 4 ambulances making it easier for patients to get taken care of faster.

“Everything is right in the vicinity area so we can get to taking care of those patients immediately,” said Fox, who says this is one of the reasons why the hospital decided to build a brand new trauma center, “At the time that they were built just like everything, they were cutting edge at that time, but technology has increased, the presence of computers and things like that in the room has mandated that we need more space.”

In the actual trauma center, most of the equipment is held on the ceiling allowing a free-flowing room-made for any emergency.

Above the Level 1 trauma center there's 52 new ICU rooms, providing more space-each room with a window outside and windows inside for nurses and doctors to check on patients.

“We really wanted to see to the peacefulness of the room, they can get dressed if they want to recover and have their loved ones around too,” said Fox.

Another thing that's new is a camera that can turn on in an instant with a doctor on-call to respond to questions if doctors in the hospital are busy explained Fox, “There's someone that's located in a bunker somewhere, some place off campus that instantly can be called on tune into the room ask questions, respond to question and provide guidance.”

The facility costs $140 million, but the estimated economic impact is more than a quarter of a billion dollars.

The official switch will happen at 7a.m. this coming Friday, June 9th. There’s about 50 more patients to move into what will be called CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center Bergan Mercy.