Keystone XL Pipeline hearings wrap up in Lincoln

10:27 PM, Aug 10, 2017
10:31 PM, Aug 10, 2017

The fourth and final day of hearings on Transcanada's application for the Keystone XL Pipeline wrapped up in Lincoln today. Lawyers for both sides will submit closing arguments in mid-September.

The fourth and final day of hearings on Transcanada's application for the Keystone XL Pipeline wrapped up in Lincoln today.

Lawyers for both sides will submit closing arguments in mid-September.

The Public Service Commission heard testimony from the developer, landowners, Indian tribes and environmental groups this week.

The state has until November to decide whether to approve or reject the application and whether the pipeline is in Nebraska's best interest.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top