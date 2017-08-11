Keystone XL Pipeline hearings wrap up in Lincoln

Fair
The fourth and final day of hearings on Transcanada's application for the Keystone XL Pipeline wrapped up in Lincoln today. Lawyers for both sides will submit closing arguments in mid-September.
The Public Service Commission heard testimony from the developer, landowners, Indian tribes and environmental groups this week.
The state has until November to decide whether to approve or reject the application and whether the pipeline is in Nebraska's best interest.